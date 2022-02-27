Desjardins Comments on 5N Plus Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VNP. Raymond James reduced their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.93.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$2.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$206.69 million and a P/E ratio of -212.73. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,681,050.

5N Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.