DeXe Market Cap Tops $21.49 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $21.49 million and $4.93 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe coin can now be bought for approximately $6.10 or 0.00015930 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeXe has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeXe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00036342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00110102 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,522,528 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeXe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeXe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.