DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Down to $101.28

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.28, but opened at $97.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $99.18, with a volume of 8,245 shares changing hands.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

