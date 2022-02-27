DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Down to $101.28

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.28, but opened at $97.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $99.18, with a volume of 8,245 shares changing hands.
DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.