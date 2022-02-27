Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Trading Down 1.6%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 17,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 34,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $228.37 million, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.65.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMS. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter worth about $463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 48.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 168.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter worth about $167,000. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.
