Digitalcoin Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $151,705.11 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,438.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.69 or 0.07142050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00275956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.11 or 0.00809144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00073545 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.93 or 0.00402992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00215822 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,466,646 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

