Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 105,825 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $31,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

