Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,595 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $33,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Okta by 68.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.65.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.51 and a 1 year high of $287.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $1,033,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

