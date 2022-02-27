Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,397 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $30,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

