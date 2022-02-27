Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.21 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71,171 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $31,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after acquiring an additional 447,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after buying an additional 138,399 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,179,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,272,000 after buying an additional 226,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $57.19 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

