Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.58 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $32,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

ROIC opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.