Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 10,801 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,242,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $30,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRE opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.07 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRE. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

