Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $32,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

