Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.
DDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834,666 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 371,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $1.05. On average, analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
