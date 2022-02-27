Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Issues Earnings Results

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $28.15 on Friday. Discovery has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Discovery alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,175,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,026 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 493,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,142,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 267,250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 76,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.