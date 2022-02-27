DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Issues Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ DISH opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DISH shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
