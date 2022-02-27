Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Doma stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Doma has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.

In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter valued at $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,709,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

