Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells $48,734.00 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,187,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,385,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,098,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.