DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells $4,033,381.06 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.