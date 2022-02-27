Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE DRM opened at C$47.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.30. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$21.54 and a 52-week high of C$47.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -841.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -553.57%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

