Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of TSE DRM opened at C$47.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.30. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$21.54 and a 52-week high of C$47.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -841.96.
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
