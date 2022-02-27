e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,362 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

