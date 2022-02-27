E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. E.On has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

