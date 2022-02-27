Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $22.46 million and $851,467.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00036427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00110491 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,709,764,380 coins and its circulating supply is 6,021,644,158 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

