Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $16.90 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20.
In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.
Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.
