Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $16.90 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 806.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

