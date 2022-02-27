Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,084 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.71 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $418,982.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

