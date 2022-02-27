Elizabeth Crain Sells 11,757 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MC opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

