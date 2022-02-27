Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.
