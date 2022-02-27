Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

