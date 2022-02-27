Enigma (ENG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $205,228.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $406,518.09 and approximately $205,228.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00233802 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003727 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

