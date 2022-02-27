Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth about $15,886,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR opened at $286.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $212.59 and a 12 month high of $286.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

