Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $322-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.99 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENV. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

ENV traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.88. 1,360,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.68 and a beta of 1.23. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Envestnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

