Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-$2.40 EPS.

Shares of ENV traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,300. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.68 and a beta of 1.23. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Envestnet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

