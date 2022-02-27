Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

ENV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.68 and a beta of 1.23. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.