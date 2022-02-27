Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS. Eos Energy Enterprises updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOSE shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
