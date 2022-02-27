Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS. Eos Energy Enterprises updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOSE shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 649,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 91,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 656,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 38,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.