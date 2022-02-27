EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3,431.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,038 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 73,885 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of EA opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

