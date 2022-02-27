EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $42.78 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $42,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,607,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $188.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.03. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.