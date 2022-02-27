EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecoark in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEST opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

