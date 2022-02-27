EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $104.30 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

