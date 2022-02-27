Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ducommun Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

DCO stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 15,364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107,550 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

