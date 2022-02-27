Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Wireless in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWIR. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

SWIR opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 522,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $6,525,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

