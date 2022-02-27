Eric Salzman Sells 19,429 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,709,000 after purchasing an additional 216,411 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

