ESBC (ESBC) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $45,473.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars.

