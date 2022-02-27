Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $22.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $29.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 115.86%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.