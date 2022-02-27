Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.18)-($0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $98.8-99.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.60 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $15.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,096,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.06. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $2,194,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Everbridge by 542.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

