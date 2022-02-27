Evergy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.5725 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Evergy has increased its dividend by 132.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 60.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.55 on Friday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.05 per share, for a total transaction of $457,701.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 61,921 shares of company stock worth $4,105,768. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 568,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,029,000 after buying an additional 243,592 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

