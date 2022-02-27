Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $88.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,071 shares of company stock worth $339,348 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $81.81 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.