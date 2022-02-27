EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.47-$2.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.46. 522,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,105. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.66% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,994,000 after acquiring an additional 258,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 72,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

