Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $44.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ EXC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,980,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,120,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.