Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

EXC stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

