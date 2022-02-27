Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Exelon by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

EXC stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

