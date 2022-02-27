extraDNA Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $151,035.39 and approximately $22,134.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,708.21 or 0.99871619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00070758 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00233561 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00145081 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00283436 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003723 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00032182 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

